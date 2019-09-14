Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Contrasting side by side

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 132.67 N/A -2.44 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 98.49%. Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 150.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Translate Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Translate Bio Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 90.8% respectively. About 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.