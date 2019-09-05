Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 122.64 N/A -2.44 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 29.63 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Translate Bio Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Translate Bio Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Translate Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Translate Bio Inc. and Mesoblast Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc. has a 114.72% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 2.6%. Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.15%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.