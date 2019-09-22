Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 126.40 N/A -2.44 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 28.31 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Translate Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Insmed Incorporated which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 108.33% for Translate Bio Inc. with average price target of $21. Competitively the average price target of Insmed Incorporated is $36.5, which is potential 86.41% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Translate Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Insmed Incorporated

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.