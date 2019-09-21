Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 126.40 N/A -2.44 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.61 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Translate Bio Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Translate Bio Inc. has a 108.33% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a 365.55% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Translate Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.