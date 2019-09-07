Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Contrasting side by side

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 127.02 N/A -2.44 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Translate Bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows us Translate Bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Translate Bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 107.31% at a $21 average target price.

The shares of both Translate Bio Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 0.69% respectively. About 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Translate Bio Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.