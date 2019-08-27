Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Comparing side by side

Both Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 109.47 N/A -2.44 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Translate Bio Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Translate Bio Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

7.7 and 7.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. Its rival Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 140.55% at a $21 consensus target price. Competitively Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a consensus target price of $78.17, with potential upside of 106.80%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Translate Bio Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 80.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. was less bullish than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.