Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 126.40 N/A -2.44 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.58 N/A -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Translate Bio Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 4.1 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, and a 108.33% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.