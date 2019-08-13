Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Comparison side by side

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 103.32 N/A -2.44 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.56 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Translate Bio Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 154.85% at a $21 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 272.67%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.