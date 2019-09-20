Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Comparison side by side

Both Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 126.65 N/A -2.44 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Translate Bio Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Translate Bio Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, and a 107.92% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.