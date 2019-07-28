Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 147.40 N/A -2.17 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 63.37 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Translate Bio Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 10.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.5. The Current Ratio of rival Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Translate Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, and a 150.60% upside potential. Meanwhile, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24.17, while its potential upside is 660.06%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Translate Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 68.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.