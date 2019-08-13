TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.58 N/A 0.23 6.86 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.10 N/A 0.46 4.12

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SandRidge Permian Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. TransGlobe Energy Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Risk and Volatility

TransGlobe Energy Corporation has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SandRidge Permian Trust’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares and 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.3%. Competitively, 26.16% are SandRidge Permian Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation had bearish trend while SandRidge Permian Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats TransGlobe Energy Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.