TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 1 0.27 69.61M 0.23 6.86 EOG Resources Inc. 77 1.21 577.83M 5.79 14.82

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TransGlobe Energy Corporation and EOG Resources Inc. EOG Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than EOG Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TransGlobe Energy Corporation and EOG Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 4,909,026,798.31% 8.2% 5.4% EOG Resources Inc. 745,779,556.01% 18.2% 10.1%

Volatility and Risk

TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.12 beta. EOG Resources Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

TransGlobe Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, EOG Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EOG Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TransGlobe Energy Corporation and EOG Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus target price of EOG Resources Inc. is $101.43, which is potential 35.08% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TransGlobe Energy Corporation and EOG Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 89.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, EOG Resources Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than EOG Resources Inc.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats on 12 of the 14 factors TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.