TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.51 N/A 0.21 8.45 Diamondback Energy Inc. 102 6.94 N/A 6.36 17.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Diamondback Energy Inc. Diamondback Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TransGlobe Energy Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 4.9% Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. Diamondback Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TransGlobe Energy Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Diamondback Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. TransGlobe Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Diamondback Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Meanwhile, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $151.44, while its potential upside is 40.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Diamondback Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Diamondback Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation -3.85% -5.91% -11.62% -19.35% -8.85% -6.42% Diamondback Energy Inc. 3.03% 2.93% 7.96% -4.21% -12.22% 17.65%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation had bearish trend while Diamondback Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Diamondback Energy Inc. beats TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.