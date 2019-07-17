TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.56 N/A 0.21 8.45 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 4.26 N/A 1.60 16.52

In table 1 we can see TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 4.9% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 32.5% 16.3%

Risk & Volatility

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is $27.33, which is potential 17.55% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 0%. 6.3% are TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation -3.85% -5.91% -11.62% -19.35% -8.85% -6.42% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 3.05% -3.65% 7.2% 2.93% 13.28% 17.94%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation had bearish trend while Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.