TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.59 N/A 0.23 6.86 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 62 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TransGlobe Energy Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.12 shows that TransGlobe Energy Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 1.66 beta which is 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransGlobe Energy Corporation are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

On the other hand, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s potential downside is -8.75% and its consensus price target is $66.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 87.9% respectively. 6.3% are TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation had bearish trend while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats TransGlobe Energy Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.