TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Comparing side by side

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.59 N/A 0.23 6.86 SilverBow Resources Inc. 16 0.34 N/A 6.98 1.49

Table 1 highlights TransGlobe Energy Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SilverBow Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has TransGlobe Energy Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TransGlobe Energy Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 90.6%. Insiders owned 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation has stronger performance than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats TransGlobe Energy Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.