TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Contrasting side by side

Both TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.56 N/A 0.23 6.86 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 0.00 39.38M 0.46 4.12

Demonstrates TransGlobe Energy Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. SandRidge Permian Trust has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TransGlobe Energy Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4% SandRidge Permian Trust 2,402,831,167.25% 20.8% 20.8%

Risk and Volatility

TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SandRidge Permian Trust is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares and 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares. 6.3% are TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation had bearish trend while SandRidge Permian Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors SandRidge Permian Trust beats TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.