TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have TransGlobe Energy Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.20% 5.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares TransGlobe Energy Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation N/A 2 6.86 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

TransGlobe Energy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for TransGlobe Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

The peers have a potential upside of 87.29%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TransGlobe Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation had bearish trend while TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

TransGlobe Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. TransGlobe Energy Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

TransGlobe Energy Corporation has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.