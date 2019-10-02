TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TransGlobe Energy Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 4,954,095,793.89% 8.20% 5.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares TransGlobe Energy Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 69.61M 1 6.86 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

TransGlobe Energy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TransGlobe Energy Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.86 2.66

The competitors have a potential upside of 92.22%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TransGlobe Energy Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation has -17.11% weaker performance while TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s peers have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

TransGlobe Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. TransGlobe Energy Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.12. Competitively, TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s competitors are 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s peers beat TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.