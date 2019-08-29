TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Comparing side by side

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.53 N/A 0.23 6.86 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.33 N/A 0.21 18.00

Table 1 highlights TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Epsilon Energy Ltd. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TransGlobe Energy Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares and 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares. Insiders held 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has weaker performance than TransGlobe Energy Corporation

Summary

Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.