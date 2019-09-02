TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.59 N/A 0.23 6.86 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.74 N/A 2.06 14.62

In table 1 we can see TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s 1.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransGlobe Energy Corporation are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 0.8 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s potential upside is 21.89% and its consensus price target is $34.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation has -17.11% weaker performance while Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 22.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 11 of the 11 factors TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.