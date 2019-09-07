TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Contrasting side by side

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.62 N/A 0.23 6.86 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 2.44 N/A 0.23 4.60

Table 1 demonstrates TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is observed to has than TransGlobe Energy Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. TransGlobe Energy Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5%

Risk & Volatility

TransGlobe Energy Corporation has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TransGlobe Energy Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares and 0.6% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares. 6.3% are TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation was more bearish than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats on 5 of the 8 factors TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.