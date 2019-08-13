Transenterix (TRXC) Shares Declined While Masters Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $601,700; Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Valuation Declined While Osmium Partners Has Lowered Position by $6.02 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transenterix Inc (TRXC) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 300,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.74% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transenterix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.08. About 2.24 million shares traded. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TRXC) has declined 73.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 25/04/2018 – TransEnterix Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Loss $76.2M; 28/05/2018 – transenterix, inc. | transenterix senhance surgical system | K180163 | 05/25/2018 |; 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 TransEnterix 4Q Loss/Shr 40c; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX INC – ENTERED INTO A DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $40.0 MLN IN TERM LOANS

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 26,308 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:TZOO – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Consumers Vote Travelzoo One of Germany’s Fairest Companies – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Get Caught Short In Travelzoo – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2014. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Travelzoo Reveals the Key to Happiness: Travel More Spontaneously… – PRNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelzoo Study Confirms Holiday Travel Boosts Mental Health – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55 million shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $34.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $4.74 million activity. $78,047 worth of stock was bought by Smart Christian Alexander on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 74,392 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) or 51,545 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Co owns 718 shares. State Street reported 64,870 shares. Spark Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 207,095 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 2,588 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 14,124 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 455,526 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 42,000 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Prudential Fin holds 0% or 21,686 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 83,954 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 55,565 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TRXC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 71.78 million shares or 0.91% more from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 79,836 shares. Oppenheimer Communication Incorporated has 32,000 shares. 1,000 are held by Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 709,810 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Geode Mngmt Lc invested in 2.07M shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 12,030 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company reported 32,344 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 11,933 shares. Oz Limited Partnership invested in 157,900 shares. Natixis stated it has 275,345 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 358,630 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TransEnterix Schedules Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for August 7, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TransEnterix, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 – Business Wire” published on March 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “TransEnterix Named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 – Business Wire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TransEnterix, Inc. to Join the Russell 2000® Index – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 6-K NEOVASC INC For: May 28 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 353,000 shares to 853,000 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp (Call) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).