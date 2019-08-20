Transenterix (TRXC) Shareholder Masters Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Halcyon Management Partners LP Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Increased by $4.42 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transenterix Inc (TRXC) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 300,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.74% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transenterix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.0399 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9701. About 2.22M shares traded. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TRXC) has declined 73.35% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 20/03/2018 – TransEnterix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance for Expanded lndications for Senhance Surgical System; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Wins FDA Approval For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q EPS 0c; 21/04/2018 – DJ TransEnterix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRXC); 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual; 29/05/2018 – Rounds Report: TransEnterix Rallied While Cidara Enjoyed Significant Insider Purchases

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 92,064 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.08M, up from 930,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 1.41M shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $39.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp (Call) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Titan Med Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TRXC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 71.78 million shares or 0.91% more from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) or 177,700 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 46,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 87,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.01% or 307,693 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 724,889 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) for 4.27M shares. Millennium Mgmt stated it has 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Aisling Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.39 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Gru One Trading Lp holds 97,039 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) for 358,630 shares. Sv Healthcare Invsts Lc holds 9.26% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) for 6.63M shares. Stifel Corporation accumulated 0% or 112,849 shares. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 26,908 shares. 192,517 were reported by State Bank Of America Corporation De.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tig Llc holds 8.81% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 2.04M shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 977,013 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 99,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 131,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 23,415 shares. Summit Securities Lc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 56,100 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 55,455 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 2.57M shares or 0.12% of the stock. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 11,675 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 9,094 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com holds 0.02% or 43,451 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 2.39 million shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 42,780 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

