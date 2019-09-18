Transenterix (TRXC) Shareholder Masters Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $2.31 Million as Market Value Declined; American Campus Comm (ACC) Shareholder Opus Capital Group Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Comm (ACC) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 20,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201,000, down from 25,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in American Campus Comm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 426,363 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transenterix Inc (TRXC) by 159.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 29.74% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transenterix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.77M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.0081 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7282. About 821,057 shares traded. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TRXC) has declined 73.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System; 06/03/2018 TransEnterix 4Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Loss $76.2M; 29/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX: FDA CLEARANCE FOR SENHANCE EXPANDED INDICATIONS; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces LSU Health Completes Purchase of Senhance Surgical System; 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX INC – ENTERED INTO A DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $40.0 MLN IN TERM LOANS; 20/03/2018 – TransEnterix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.21M for 25.49 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Campus Communities Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Campus Communities, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Days To Buy American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 22,931 shares stake. Brinker Capital holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 54,828 shares. Dupont Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Echo Street Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Alpine Woods Ltd Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Mackay Shields Ltd Com accumulated 52,291 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Assets Investment Limited Liability Co holds 12,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 24,188 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 15,647 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 257 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Denali Advsr accumulated 30,600 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 885,782 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc holds 0.49% or 1.97 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital – Business Wire” on May 23, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TransEnterix to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TransEnterix Announces Japanese Regulatory Approval of the Senhance Surgical System – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medical Robotics: Interesting Prospects On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TransEnterix Announces FDA 510(k) Submission for Senhance Ultrasonic Instrument System – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2018.