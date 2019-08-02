Transenterix (TRXC) Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.38 Million as Stock Value Declined; Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Shareholder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Decreased Stake by $6.09 Million as Market Value Declined

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Transenterix Inc (TRXC) by 65.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 689,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.74% . The institutional investor held 366,038 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Transenterix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 1.49M shares traded. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TRXC) has declined 73.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – TransEnterix: Are There Further Upsides To This Powerful Grower?; 29/05/2018 – Rounds Report: TransEnterix Rallied While Cidara Enjoyed Significant Insider Purchases; 25/04/2018 – TransEnterix Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TransEnterix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance for Expanded lndications for Senhance Surgical System; 28/05/2018 – transenterix, inc. | transenterix senhance surgical system | K180163 | 05/25/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) by 33.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 405,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 818,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 1.21M shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

Analysts await TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by TransEnterix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TRXC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 71.78 million shares or 0.91% more from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) for 2.05M shares. Creative Planning reported 45,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc reported 13,080 shares. Natixis reported 275,345 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 124,615 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 127,710 shares. Fincl holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 96,578 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co reported 30,504 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Co stated it has 10,000 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 35,162 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 93,231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sv Invsts Ltd has invested 9.26% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 146,116 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 45,956 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $86.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 246,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $70.12M for 14.97 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 105,620 shares to 502,036 shares, valued at $23.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 145,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 818,882 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 25,741 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Intl Gru Inc has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 30,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) or 9,337 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 580,947 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 26,589 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. 1.36M were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 516,430 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 574,078 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 341,447 shares.

