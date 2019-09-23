TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO)

TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 8.42 N/A -0.40 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 310 5.73 N/A 8.84 38.17

In table 1 we can see TransEnterix Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TransEnterix Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

TransEnterix Inc. is 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.31. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TransEnterix Inc. are 4.2 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor The Cooper Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. TransEnterix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TransEnterix Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransEnterix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of The Cooper Companies Inc. is $338, which is potential 11.80% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of TransEnterix Inc. shares and 0% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. had bearish trend while The Cooper Companies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors TransEnterix Inc.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.