TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Both TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 8.25 N/A -0.40 0.00 ResMed Inc. 118 7.47 N/A 3.16 40.73

Table 1 highlights TransEnterix Inc. and ResMed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.31 beta indicates that TransEnterix Inc. is 131.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, ResMed Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TransEnterix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ResMed Inc. are 2.4 and 1.7 respectively. TransEnterix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ResMed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for TransEnterix Inc. and ResMed Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransEnterix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ResMed Inc.’s potential upside is 3.31% and its average target price is $140.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of TransEnterix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of ResMed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are TransEnterix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ResMed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. had bearish trend while ResMed Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats TransEnterix Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.