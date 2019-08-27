TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 10.87 N/A -0.40 0.00 Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 3.23 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TransEnterix Inc. and Milestone Scientific Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

TransEnterix Inc. is 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.31. In other hand, Milestone Scientific Inc. has beta of 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransEnterix Inc. Its rival Milestone Scientific Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. TransEnterix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.3% of TransEnterix Inc. shares and 5.8% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.1% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38% Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. has -39.38% weaker performance while Milestone Scientific Inc. has 37.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Milestone Scientific Inc. beats TransEnterix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.