TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 1 0.00 195.80M -0.40 0.00 electroCore Inc. 3 0.00 20.07M -2.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TransEnterix Inc. and electroCore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 24,678,598,437.11% -51.7% -36% electroCore Inc. 764,280,274.18% -83% -74.9%

Liquidity

4.2 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransEnterix Inc. Its rival electroCore Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.7 and 10.1 respectively. electroCore Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TransEnterix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for TransEnterix Inc. and electroCore Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransEnterix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 electroCore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, electroCore Inc.’s potential upside is 350.00% and its consensus target price is $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TransEnterix Inc. and electroCore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 15.6% respectively. About 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.6% of electroCore Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38% electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. was less bearish than electroCore Inc.

Summary

TransEnterix Inc. beats electroCore Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.