TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Contrasting side by side

Both TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 19.09 N/A -0.30 0.00 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 111 5.24 N/A 2.87 40.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TransEnterix Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2%

Volatility & Risk

TransEnterix Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

TransEnterix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. TransEnterix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TransEnterix Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 95.5% respectively. TransEnterix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. -31.88% -36.77% -48.35% -56.21% -41.74% -37.61% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. -3.35% -0.43% 9.98% 4.88% 29.23% 18.74%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. has -37.61% weaker performance while West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has 18.74% stronger performance.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats TransEnterix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.