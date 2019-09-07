TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Comparison side by side

TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 10.78 N/A -0.40 0.00 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TransEnterix Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TransEnterix Inc. are 4.2 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is 17.1. Pulse Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TransEnterix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of TransEnterix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are TransEnterix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. had bearish trend while Pulse Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TransEnterix Inc. beats Pulse Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.