TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Comparison side by side

Since TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 10.85 N/A -0.40 0.00 NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.29 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TransEnterix Inc. and NeuroMetrix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -23.4%

Volatility and Risk

TransEnterix Inc. has a beta of 2.31 and its 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NeuroMetrix Inc. has a 0.49 beta and it is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransEnterix Inc. Its rival NeuroMetrix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. TransEnterix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of TransEnterix Inc. shares and 10.5% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares. TransEnterix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.63% of NeuroMetrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38% NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. was less bearish than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors TransEnterix Inc. beats NeuroMetrix Inc.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.