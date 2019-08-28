TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Comparing side by side

Both TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 10.61 N/A -0.40 0.00 Endologix Inc. 7 0.66 N/A -8.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TransEnterix Inc. and Endologix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4%

Risk and Volatility

TransEnterix Inc.’s current beta is 2.31 and it happens to be 131.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Endologix Inc. has a 0.37 beta and it is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TransEnterix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Endologix Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. TransEnterix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Endologix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TransEnterix Inc. and Endologix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransEnterix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Endologix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Endologix Inc. is $8, which is potential 51.80% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.3% of TransEnterix Inc. shares and 82.4% of Endologix Inc. shares. About 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Endologix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38% Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Endologix Inc.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.