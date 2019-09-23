TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 8.25 N/A -0.40 0.00 electroCore Inc. 4 79.76 N/A -2.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TransEnterix Inc. and electroCore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TransEnterix Inc. and electroCore Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9%

Liquidity

TransEnterix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, electroCore Inc. which has a 10.7 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. electroCore Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TransEnterix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of TransEnterix Inc. shares and 15.6% of electroCore Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.6% of electroCore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38% electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. has stronger performance than electroCore Inc.

Summary

TransEnterix Inc. beats electroCore Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.