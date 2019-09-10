TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Contrasting side by side

TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 9.40 N/A -0.40 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 53 2.97 N/A -4.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see TransEnterix Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of TransEnterix Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1%

Risk and Volatility

TransEnterix Inc. has a 2.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

TransEnterix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. TransEnterix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TransEnterix Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransEnterix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s potential upside is 7.53% and its average target price is $54.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of TransEnterix Inc. shares and 94.8% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares. TransEnterix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. had bearish trend while DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TransEnterix Inc.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.