TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) Comparison side by side

TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 8.42 N/A -0.40 0.00 Atrion Corporation 831 9.55 N/A 18.93 40.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TransEnterix Inc. and Atrion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of TransEnterix Inc. and Atrion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3%

Risk and Volatility

TransEnterix Inc. is 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.31. Atrion Corporation’s 0.25 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TransEnterix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Atrion Corporation are 11.3 and 8.3 respectively. Atrion Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TransEnterix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of TransEnterix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65% of Atrion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Atrion Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38% Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. had bearish trend while Atrion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors TransEnterix Inc.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.