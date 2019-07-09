TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 12.83 N/A -0.30 0.00 AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.17 N/A 0.04 454.42

Demonstrates TransEnterix Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TransEnterix Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

TransEnterix Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AngioDynamics Inc. has a 0.68 beta which is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TransEnterix Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, AngioDynamics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. TransEnterix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AngioDynamics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TransEnterix Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 0% respectively. About 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. -31.88% -36.77% -48.35% -56.21% -41.74% -37.61% AngioDynamics Inc. -2.83% -13.88% -15.23% -8.61% -0.56% -2.93%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. was more bearish than AngioDynamics Inc.

Summary

AngioDynamics Inc. beats TransEnterix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.