TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) Analysts See $-0.08 EPS; Matson Has 0.86 Sentiment

Analysts expect TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, TransEnterix, Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 1.06 million shares traded. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) has declined 41.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 31/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces LSU Health Completes Purchase of Senhance Surgical System; 20/03/2018 – TransEnterix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Rounds Report: TransEnterix Rallied While Cidara Enjoyed Significant Insider Purchases; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Wins FDA Approval For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Loss $76.2M; 22/05/2018 – TransEnterix: Are There Further Upsides To This Powerful Grower?; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q EPS 0c; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual Meeting

Matson Inc (MATX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 68 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 79 sold and reduced holdings in Matson Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 36.34 million shares, up from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Matson Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 59 Increased: 46 New Position: 22.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company has market cap of $284.71 million. The firm offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.

Analysts await Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. MATX’s profit will be $26.98 million for 16.12 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Matson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 117.24% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 74,465 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 16.32 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.