Transdign Group (TDG) Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Cut Its Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stake by $94.02 Million; Market Value Declined

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdign Group Inc (TDG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.05M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $496. About 160,750 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.71. About 56,343 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lagoda Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 36,931 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). M&T Comml Bank stated it has 3,116 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 11,929 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 28,318 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri has 0.08% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 4,400 shares. Art Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Moreover, Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 11 shares. Prudential holds 1,413 shares. Fmr Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ameriprise Fincl reported 8,323 shares. 5,061 are held by Citadel Lc.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 122,046 shares to 34.44 million shares, valued at $823.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 123,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 651 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 990 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.18% or 249,084 shares. 103 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Windacre Partnership Llc reported 29.54% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 15,645 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 40 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 571 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Smith Salley & Associates owns 12,884 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 106 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Blackrock reported 3.57 million shares stake. Carroll Associates has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Texas-based Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.60 million shares to 4.70 million shares, valued at $117.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. Wynne Sarah sold $1.26M worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Thursday, February 7. $1.09M worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was sold by Graff Michael on Friday, February 8.

