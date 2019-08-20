Transdigm Group (TDG) Valuation Rose While Highvista Strategies Lowered by $679,500 Its Holding; Guardian Capital LP Increases Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 12,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 360,686 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.33 million, up from 348,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.82 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $537.58. About 341,322 shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "TransDigm Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire" published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "TransDigm Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino's (DPZ) (more…) - 13F – StreetInsider.com" published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St." on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga" published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga" published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga" with publication date: July 27, 2019.

