Transdigm Group (TDG) Valuation Rose While Clough Capital Partners LP Has Boosted by $29.50 Million Its Position; Great Point Partners Raised Its Stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by $2.00 Million as Shares Rose

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 43,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 91,585 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 209.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 65,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 96,175 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.66 million, up from 31,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $9.64 during the last trading session, reaching $539.74. About 177,836 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 55,800 shares to 64,500 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 21,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,607 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,345 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Meritage Group Lp owns 677,387 shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Adage Ptnrs Grp Inc accumulated 51,241 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 191,077 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 983 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5,043 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Everence Cap Incorporated reported 3,667 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cornerstone Advisors owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 41,205 shares stake. Capital Fund Sa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Charles Schwab Invest owns 203,511 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 85,255 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $61.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 124,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc.