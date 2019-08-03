Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Value Rose While Triple Frond Partners Raised Its Stake; Polen Capital Management Has Increased Blackbaud (BLKB) Position by $403,532; Market Value Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $470.95. About 239,211 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 52.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 5,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 14,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 9,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 241,417 shares traded or 4.21% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $134,408 activity. The insider CHOU TIMOTHY C K sold 750 shares worth $58,088.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 317,939 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $995.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. Another trade for 2,564 shares valued at $1.09M was sold by Graff Michael. Shares for $4,319 were bought by Wynne Sarah on Monday, March 11.