Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake Upped by Triple Frond Partners Llc; Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Position Boosted by Bridges Investment Management Inc

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 6,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 81,964 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 75,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $131.54. About 130,049 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $539.63. About 28,626 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL) by 11,908 shares to 15,234 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 70,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,517 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.