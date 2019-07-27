Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake Raised by Berkshire Partners Llc; Meridian Management Co Increased Position in Eog Res (EOG) as Shares Declined

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $496. About 160,750 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Co has invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc has 161,162 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Incorporated Ltd stated it has 6.03M shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Stelliam Ltd Partnership reported 42,500 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 432 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Co Delaware holds 1.61% or 234,903 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Llc stated it has 0.6% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 2.30 million shares. Moreover, Central National Bank Tru has 0.29% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). M&T Savings Bank stated it has 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Baillie Gifford & Communications reported 0.5% stake. 3,977 are held by Spears Abacus Ltd Llc. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 2,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dana Inv Advsrs holds 0.08% or 16,805 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates invested 0.88% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 9,274 shares to 40,471 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 112,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,255 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “wrap: James Harden, Eaton, TransDigm, GTCR, Abry, Colony Capital | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 5 Top-Performing Industrial Stocks Over the Last Year – Motley Fool” published on March 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Nautilus Falls On Downbeat Q1 Results; Cohu Shares Surge – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why TransDigm Group Gained 15% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about TransDigm Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.