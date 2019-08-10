Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake Maintained by Ensemble Capital Management Llc; Dt Investment Partners Lifted Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Holding by $685,188; Stock Declined

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 1,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 59,313 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.93 million, up from 57,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $544.73. About 263,276 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 42,282 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 34,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28M and $710.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.