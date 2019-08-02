Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake Boosted by Triple Frond Partners Llc; Valiant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $20.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32M, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $472.98. About 169,625 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $189.65. About 12.98M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ON APRIL 3, INTRODUCING ABILITY TO SEND 360 DEGREE PHOTOS IN MESSENGER – BLOG; 17/04/2018 – TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT URGES FACEBOOK SHAEHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL REGARDING RISK OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – GMF: It’s Not Just Facebook: Countering Russia’s Social Media Offensive; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Ionic Security Calls Facebook Data Controversy a Privacy Problem (Video); 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL: AXIOS; 06/04/2018 – Consumer groups to approach FTC over Facebook’s facial recognition; 06/03/2018 – Google, Facebook Ad Power Poised for New French Investigation; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook exposed private friend lists to app developers till two weeks ago – Telegraph

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sands Management Limited Liability Company holds 42,174 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Macquarie has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 14,621 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 990 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 9,345 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd has 0.04% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,141 shares. 4,540 are held by Skylands Capital Limited Liability. 9,225 are owned by Norinchukin Bank The. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,230 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 4,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 2,845 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiger Global Mngmt Lc holds 5.18% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 2.07M shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited reported 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Two Sigma Securities Lc reported 1,011 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,072 were reported by Fifth Third Comml Bank.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. $77,234 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was sold by Graff Michael on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $8.55M was made by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt reported 94,257 shares. Harber Asset Management Llc holds 74,235 shares. Hilltop stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davenport & Communications Llc stated it has 27,658 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 1.68% or 104,297 shares. Barnett reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 27,719 were reported by Burney Communication. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 0.72% or 10,133 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Route One Invest Com Lp holds 6.22% or 1.56M shares in its portfolio. Alkeon Management Limited Liability Co has 1.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wunderlich Managemnt has 11,073 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 4,976 shares. Boys Arnold And Company reported 1.03% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.44 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.