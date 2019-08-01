Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Triple Frond Partners Lifted Holding by $6.66 Million as Market Value Rose; Bessemer Group Has Lifted Its Holding in El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) by $408,200

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 31,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 45,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 539,185 shares traded or 30.64% up from the average. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/04/2018 – DJ El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOCO); 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of ‘Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR $0.68 TO $0.73; 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of `Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Rev $105.8M; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in La Quinta, CA; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 06/03/2018 El Pollo Loco, Inc. Expands Delivery, Partners with DoorDash

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32M, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $479.33. About 189,940 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. 2,564 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares with value of $1.09 million were sold by Graff Michael. Shares for $4,319 were bought by Wynne Sarah.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

