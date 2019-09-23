Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose; Timken Steel (TMST) Holder Beddow Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.06 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 40,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 148,073 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.64M, down from 188,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $527.26. About 436,294 shares traded or 31.59% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (TMST) by 92.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 257,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 20,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163,000, down from 278,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.30 million market cap company. It closed at $6.79 lastly. It is down 51.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,675 shares to 32,642 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX) by 30,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC).

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% negative EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 179,659 shares to 508,678 shares, valued at $38.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 453,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.32 million for 28.11 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.