Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $2.59 Million; Westwood Holdings Group Position in J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Has Lowered by $914,662

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 5,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The institutional investor held 297,673 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, down from 303,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $186.43. About 87,224 shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 28/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 4; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 5,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 6,196 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 11,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $544.73. About 263,276 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Ltd invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Nuveen Asset Limited Com holds 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 24,601 shares. Aravt Ltd Liability Co holds 148,000 shares or 10.64% of its portfolio. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc holds 1.79% or 345,183 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.13% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 1,606 were reported by Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Conning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Barometer Capital Mgmt Inc owns 16,260 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Stockbridge Ltd Company stated it has 1.44 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 8,891 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 240,980 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.04% or 47,609 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. 27,060 were accumulated by British Columbia Management.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity. 20,000 shares were sold by Henderson Robert S, worth $8.55M.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,011 shares to 15,213 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 249,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TransDigm Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Food Recall of Bremer Classic Handheld Hot Stuffed Sandwiches (Pepperoni Pizza and Ham & Cheese) due to Possible Foreign Material Contamination – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Memory Weakness to Hurt Lam Research (LRCX) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Share Price Has Gained 71% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 178,237 shares to 842,785 shares, valued at $31.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold JJSF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.78% less from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Inc holds 0.06% or 91,932 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.02% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 1,483 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 25,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital holds 0.01% or 10,420 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,963 shares. Ajo LP reported 4,717 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability owns 6,500 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Westwood Holdg Group Inc Inc owns 0.49% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 297,673 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Tn holds 0% or 31 shares. 15,668 were accumulated by Comerica Commercial Bank.